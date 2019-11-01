The upper flow brings a broad trough across the central plains early next week, but the upper flow initially doesn’t appear strong enough to take this system all that way across the state. I anticipate a cold front nearing the region late Monday night before stalling across southern or east central OK early Tuesday morning and possibly lifting northward into southern Kansas for a few hours. A few showers or storms will be possible near or north of this boundary, yet the coverage probably remains low. Tuesday into Wednesday we will be getting closer to showers and eventually cooler air. This could change quite a bit, but the boundary will more than likely remain near or north of the Tulsa metro before another stronger system nears either Wednesday or Thursday while bringing the front southward with more rain and colder weather. It’s impossible to pinpoint the exact magnitude of this late week airmass with any certainty, but the pattern will bring a very cold air mass across part of the nation late next week. I doubt we’ll get anything other than a glancing blow but it’s too early to know. The chances for showers, however, will begin to ramp-up Wednesday and for part of Thursday, but due to the low consistency in the data, I will also keep our probabilities low for now.