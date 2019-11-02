Tulsa John 3:16 Mission Seeking Donations For November Food Drive
As the temperatures drop outside, more homeless people are looking for a warm place to stay and food to eat.
With that in mind, John 3:16 is kicking off their holiday food drive on Saturday. Their goal is to collect more than 5,000 turkeys. Some of the turkeys will be distributed in those food baskets, while others will be cooked for the holiday meals we will provide during Thanksgiving week.
"We are asking everyone to go shopping for us. Just add a turkey and some extra holiday food items to your shopping carts. Then we will put those same items into the food baskets we give to people who are desperately poor," says John 3:16 Mission president and senior pastor, Rev. Steve Whitaker.
Below is a list of dates and locations where donations can be made:
November 2nd
Reasor's:
- 11815 E 86th St. N/Owasso
- 1100 E. Kenosha/BA
- 11550 N 135th E Ave./Owasso
- 7114 South Sheridan
Sam's Club:
- 12905 E. 96th St. N./Owasso
November 9th -
Reasor's:
- 4909 E 41st St., Tulsa
- 11116 South Memorial/Bixby
- 3825 S. Hwy 97, Sand Springs
- 446 S Elm St/Jenks
Sam's Club:
- 12905 E. 96th St. N./Owasso
November 14th -
Sam's Clubs:
- 4420 S. Sheridan Rd, Tulsa
November 16th -
Walmart:
- 12912 E. 86th St. N., Owasso
- 6310 S. Elm Pl., Broken Arrow
- 4720 E. 21st St. Tulsa
- 4851 W. Houston St., Tulsa
November 23rd -
Walmart:
- 4720 E. 21st St. Tulsa
- 4404 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa
- 12912 E. 86th St. N, Owasso
- 4851 W. Houston St., Tulsa