Gathering Place Holding Global Gatherings Event

Gathering Place is hosting an event called "Global Gatherings" every Friday from 10-noon. Each event highlights a different culture from around the world.

By: News On 6

This Friday was Southeast Asia, and News On 6's Chinh Doan was there to talk about her Vietnamese heritage and helped students make paper lanterns that symbolize good luck.

There was also food and other cultural activities.

"Not only am I able to introduce my country where I'm from in southeast Asia, the country of Laos, but I am able to learn about the other communities that are out here being represented," Bee Paredes said.

Next week's global gathering will highlight Australian and Pacific Islander cultures.