Silver Alert For 81-Year-Old Canceled, Man Located

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Hopper has been located. They did not provide any details on his condition. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

A Silver Alert is in effect for an 81-year-old man last seen on Wednesday leaving his home in Grove, Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Richard Hopper, 81, left his Delaware County home driving a silver Ford Ranger with tag NEM815.

He's 5-foot-8, 145 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He has a white beard.

Authorities said he's known to have Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office alerted OHP for the Silver Alert.

If you see him or know his location, call 911.

