Volunteer Firefighters Complete Testing At Tulsa Fire Training Center
Monday, November 4th 2019, 11:01 AM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - More than 30 volunteer firefighters from across the state were at the Tulsa fire training center this weekend.
Firefighters in training had to put out makeshift fires, while having to withstand 500 to 1000 degree temperatures, with zero visibility from heavy smoke.
None of the training cost the departments a dime thanks to a partnership called "Safer Grant" with TFD, TCC, and the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association. By Thanksgiving, the state will have trained more than 200 volunteers in Tulsa through the grant.