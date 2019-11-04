News
Tulsa County Deputies Searching For Homicide Suspect
Monday, November 4th 2019, 9:30 PM CST
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - According to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, a homicide occurred the evening of Nov. 4 in west Tulsa County.
According to deputies, it happened near 23rd Street and 65th West Avenue, which left one man dead.
Officials said they are still searching for the suspect
Deputies said they are looking for 60-year-old Rick Hurley, who was believed to be driving a red 1999 Nissan Frontier Kingcab with tag number BCV-738.
Deputies said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. He has graying hair and black glasses.
Deputies consider Hurley to be armed and dangerous.
The victim's name has not been released.
We will update this story as it develops...