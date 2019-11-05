Mild Tuesday; Blustery Conditions Return Later In The Week
The weather looks good for most of the day with highs moving back into the 60s before a storm system begins influencing the area Wednesday into Thursday morning with blustery conditions. Friday looks cold before a minor warm-up Saturday ahead of another cold snap for Sunday into Monday.
The main upper flow in the northern stream will bring a broad trough across the plains over the next few days while a weakening system in the southern stream will be generally phasing across the state Wednesday night into Thursday. This means increasing chances for active weather, including the potential for rain and thunder Wednesday into Thursday, as the front that crossed the area late yesterday will slowly lift northward Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The presence of this boundary positioned across the central part of the state Wednesday may become a focal point for pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall by Wednesday afternoon and evening before a stronger surge of colder air arrives Thursday morning effectively shoving the moisture southward away from the northeastern OK vicinity. Strong northeast winds Thursday morning will bring temps quickly down into the mid-40s with temperatures leveling off in the lower 40s north and lower 50s south by Thursday afternoon. Late Thursday night the clouds should thin and clear out providing cold weather Friday with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. At this point, Friday night into most of Saturday will be fine but chilly.
Sunday is a different story. The data continues to suggest another strong cold snap may be approaching the state Sunday morning to midday as a very deep and strong trough enters the northern U.S and moves eastward into the upper Midwest. This may allow us to start in the 50s but drop into the 40s by afternoon along with some developing precipitation Sunday afternoon and evening. The magnitude of the front could bring us down into the upper 30s or lower 40s for afternoon highs next Monday, Veterans Day.
In summary, things appear pleasant today with highs in the 60s before showers and storms develop Wednesday exiting the area Thursday morning with blustery weather returning. A few areas of showers or drizzle could develop this evening across southern OK but higher chances for precipitation arrives occasionally Wednesday, and more so Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone