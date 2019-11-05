The main upper flow in the northern stream will bring a broad trough across the plains over the next few days while a weakening system in the southern stream will be generally phasing across the state Wednesday night into Thursday. This means increasing chances for active weather, including the potential for rain and thunder Wednesday into Thursday, as the front that crossed the area late yesterday will slowly lift northward Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The presence of this boundary positioned across the central part of the state Wednesday may become a focal point for pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall by Wednesday afternoon and evening before a stronger surge of colder air arrives Thursday morning effectively shoving the moisture southward away from the northeastern OK vicinity. Strong northeast winds Thursday morning will bring temps quickly down into the mid-40s with temperatures leveling off in the lower 40s north and lower 50s south by Thursday afternoon. Late Thursday night the clouds should thin and clear out providing cold weather Friday with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. At this point, Friday night into most of Saturday will be fine but chilly.