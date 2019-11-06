Elections Results In For Local, State Races Across U.S.
Millions of Americans went to the polls for a variety of local and statewide races around the country Tuesday.
In Virginia, democrats took full control of the state legislature. It's the first time in over 20 years that democrats have controlled the legislature and the Governor's office.
And in Kentucky, Democrat Andy Beshear declared an upset victory in the state's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. However, current Republican Governor Matt Bevin has not conceded.
Bevin is down by less than one percentage point in a state President Trump won by nearly 30.He can now ask a court to approve a recount.
Kentucky's other statewide races all went Republican--including the office of Attorney General. Daniel Cameron became the first African American in state history to win that office.
And republicans kept their hold on the governor's office in Mississippi.