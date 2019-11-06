News
Roland Football Coach Passes Away Unexpectedly
Wednesday, November 6th 2019, 11:29 AM CST
ROLAND, Oklahoma - The Roland School District head football coach has passed away unexpectedly.
A faculty member said they were informed Wednesday that Waymon Potts had died, KFSM 5News reports. His cause of death is not yet known.
Coach Potts was hired as head coach in 2018 after serving as an assistant coach for the school.
He leaves a wife and four sons, according to the school district.
The Roland Rangers are scheduled to take on the Idabel Warriors Friday on the road. However, the district tells us that they have not yet decided if they will play Friday night’s game. They said the decision is being left up to the players.
The team tweeted that the Ranger community is heartbroken after losing their coach.