Restaurant Bringing Ecuadorian Tradition To Tulsa
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Que Gusto is a small restaurant in the Tulsa Arts District and its owner Carla Meneses is trying to bring a bit of her Ecuadorian traditional food and drink to us here in Northeast Oklahoma.
Specifically, it’s Colada Morada, a drink and little bread babies called Guaguas de Pan. Carla says these things are as much a part of their Day of the Dead celebrations in Ecuador, as is our turkey at Thanksgiving.
“It’s the Day of the Dead drink, but it’s so good people have it for a couple of weeks,” said Meneses
She says every restaurant, every bakery, every family has it. What it is, is a purple drink made with berries, and pineapple, and other fruit and lots of spices.
“We have cloves, cinnamon and the cinnamon flower found in the Amazon,” said Meneses
There is, of course, a lot of other stuff, it’s really good. The other piece of this celebration is the Guaguas de Pan, the little bread babies, kids decorate them with colored icing.
The Ecuadorian treats are available at Que Gusto until the end of the month.