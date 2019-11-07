News
Tahlequah Police: 2 Dead After Domestic Situation & Officer-Involved Shooting
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma - Tahlequah Police confirm two people are dead after two separate shootings overnight.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said there was some kind of domestic incident at a home late Wednesday night near Pamela Street and Park Hill Road.
During that incident, police said one person was shot and killed.
Police were then called to the home, and when they arrived, they found a suspect in that shooting still on scene.
Officers said there was a second incident between the suspect and police, and officers shot and killed the gunman.
Police are not releasing many other details right now.
We have a crew heading that way and we'll have more as it becomes available.