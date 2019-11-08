Woman In Hospital After Officer-Involved Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a woman is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting overnight at an apartment complex near I-44 and Yale.
Tulsa Police said they were called to the Charleston Heights Apartments around midnight Friday over reports of a suicidal woman with a knife.
Police said when they arrived they found the woman at the complex.
Officers said they tried to use a tazer on the woman when she pulled out her knife, but they said it did not work because of her clothing.
An officer then shot the woman in the chest. She's now in the hospital; there is no word on her condition, but police on the scene said they expect her to survive.
The woman's name has not been released, nor has the name of the officer involved in this shooting.