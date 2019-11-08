Tulsa Police: 2 Arrested After Drugs, Children Found In Stolen Car
Tulsa Police said a couple is in custody after being stopped in a stolen car with a large amount of drugs and their children inside.
Police said this all happened when officers spotted the stolen car at the Extended Stay Inn and Suites near 41st Street and Memorial late Thursday afternoon.
Police said the car left shortly after and stopped at a QuikTrip down the street. That's were, officers said, Jared Morrell and Casandra Jones were detained with their young boys inside the car.
Police said they found a large amount of meth and pills in Jones' purse as well as supplies to package and sell the drugs.
Officers said when they questioned Casandra, she admitted to having two pistols back in her motel room. Police said that when they searched the room, they found the guns, more meth, and counterfeit money.
Morell and Jones were arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.
Jones is facing multiple charges including trafficking a controlled dangerous substance.
Police said the car was returned to its owner, and the children were placed with Jones' mother.