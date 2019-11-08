Oklahoma Woman To Be Released After Nearly A Decade In Prison
An Oklahoma City woman who was serving a 30-year prison sentence will be released. She spent more time in prison for failing to prevent the abuse of her children than the man who was convicted of the abuse.
This is something Tondaloa Hall's family has been waiting over a decade for.
Hall is just one of more than 450 Oklahoma inmates to receive commutation this week.
Her case gained attention after she was sentenced to prison for failing to protect her children after her then boyfriend, Robert Braxton, beat them so badly they suffered broken bones.
Braxton went to jail for just 2 years for the crime; Hall got 30 years.
Over a decade later, Hall said she is ready to be a mother to her now teenage children.
"I've really worked hard to be the woman that my children need me to be" Hall said.
Behind bars, Hall earned her GED and graduated from cosmetology school.
She already has a job and housing waiting for her.
Hall will be released Friday morning at 11 a.m. from the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.