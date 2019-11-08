News
Bristow City Employee Charged With Sex Crimes
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - A Bristow city employee has been arrested for multiple sex crimes against a woman he knows. Investigators said 49-year-old John Olson was arrested at Bristow City Hall Nov. 6.
The victim told authorities Olson sexually assaulted her in the middle of the night after she went to bed, according to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Sources tell News On 6 Olson has been working as an animal control officer for the City for a short time.
OSBI is in charge of the case at the request of Bristow Police.