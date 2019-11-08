News
Man On Plane Diverted To Tulsa Charged With Inappropriately Touching Female Passenger
TULSA, Oklahoma - A passenger on an American Airlines flight that was diverted to Tulsa has been charged in connection with sexual misconduct, according to U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy had inappropriate and unwanted contact with a female passenger on the plane, authorities said. There was no threat to the plane or air travel, Shores said.
The flight - from North Carolina to Utah - was diverted to Tulsa Tuesday night.
"The Federal Bureau of Investigation along with Tulsa International Airport law enforcement officers responded swiftly and professionally to this situation as soon as the plane touched down in Tulsa," Shores said.
"The FBI will investigate this matter moving forward. I am thankful for the men and women of law enforcement who work to ensure the safety and security of the traveling public.”