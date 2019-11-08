News
Andolini's Barzini Pizza
An Andolini's original pizza, the Barzini features Calabrian sausage, creamy ricotta, roasted garlic and salami.
Ingredients:
- 1 14-oz. dough
- 4 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil flavored with roasted garlic
- 2 tablespoons of roasted garlic, smashed/crushed
- 7 to 9 oz. of shredded or diced mozzarella
- 8 slices of salami
- 1 cup of sliced fully cooked Calabrian sausage
- 18 small dollops of ricotta cheese (1 - 2 teaspoons per dollop)
- 1 tablespoon of pecorino Romano cheese
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 500 degrees and preheat a pizza stone in your oven, if you have one. Ideally, give the stone and oven 30 minutes to come fully to temperature before baking the pie.
- In the meantime, push out your dough to form a 14” pizza crust. Place on a lightly oiled pan for easy transfer to the stone when it’s time to bake.
- Spread 2 tablespoons of the EVOO on your pizza, leaving the outer 1” clear all the way around.
- Spread the roasted garlic on top of the olive oil base.
- Sprinkle your pizza dough with mozzarella, continuing to leave the outer 1" clear.
- Layer your salami and then ricotta and then sausage on the pizza. Transfer pizza to hot stone.
- Bake until crust is golden brown, and the cheese is bubbly (about 10 to 12 minutes in most cases). Remove pizza from oven, and top with a swirl of remaining olive oil and a sprinkling of pecorino Romano cheese.
- Slice and serve!