An Andolini's original pizza, the Barzini features Calabrian sausage, creamy ricotta, roasted garlic and salami.

Ingredients:

  • 1 14-oz. dough
  • 4 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil flavored with roasted garlic
  • 2 tablespoons of roasted garlic, smashed/crushed
  • 7 to 9 oz. of shredded or diced mozzarella
  • 8 slices of salami
  • 1 cup of sliced fully cooked Calabrian sausage
  • 18 small dollops of ricotta cheese (1 - 2 teaspoons per dollop)
  • 1 tablespoon of pecorino Romano cheese

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 500 degrees and preheat a pizza stone in your oven, if you have one. Ideally, give the stone and oven 30 minutes to come fully to temperature before baking the pie.
  2. In the meantime, push out your dough to form a 14” pizza crust. Place on a lightly oiled pan for easy transfer to the stone when it’s time to bake.
  3. Spread 2 tablespoons of the EVOO on your pizza, leaving the outer 1” clear all the way around.
  4. Spread the roasted garlic on top of the olive oil base.
  5. Sprinkle your pizza dough with mozzarella, continuing to leave the outer 1" clear.
  6. Layer your salami and then ricotta and then sausage on the pizza. Transfer pizza to hot stone.
  7. Bake until crust is golden brown, and the cheese is bubbly (about 10 to 12 minutes in most cases). Remove pizza from oven, and top with a swirl of remaining olive oil and a sprinkling of pecorino Romano cheese.
  8. Slice and serve!