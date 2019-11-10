News
Salvation Army Kicks-Off Angel Tree Campaign
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Salvation Army is asking for your help to bring the Christmas spirit to low-income families.
It's all part of the organization’s annual Angel Tree campaign. They are asking Tulsans to "adopt" a child and buy them Christmas presents. Major Mark Harwell from the Salvation Army says there are 6,200 children in this year's program.
“But it's also really wonderful to be able to engage with those families when they do come to pick up their items for their children. They're just so moved and so grateful by the help that they are getting,” said Harwell.
