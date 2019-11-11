Tulsa Holds Veteran's Day Parade For 101st Year
TULSA, Oklahoma - Thousands of people will honor our nation's veterans at the annual Veteran's Day parade in downtown Tulsa.
The parade will start at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning near 3rd Street and Boston, and organizers said this year's theme is Welcome Home.
This is the 101st year for Tulsa's parade, which is known as one of the largest Veteran's Day parades in the country with more than 120 entries, over 4,000 people and nearly 260 vehicles.
Veterans will start their day over at the VFW Post 577, where organizers said they'll have a free breakfast from 7:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Also, several downtown streets will shut down for the parade.
Those closures will last from 8:30 Monday morning until 1:30 p.m.
Organizers said there will be a free trolley from Boston Avenue United Methodist Church that will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.