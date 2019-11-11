As the short wave well north has already moved into the upper Midwest, this has opened the gate for the arctic air to spill southward across the nation and is underway now across our portion of the state. Strong pressure rises behind the front will cause the north winds to crank from 25 to 45 mph later today and a wind advisory has been issued for locations from Tulsa westward. There will be windy conditions today across far eastern and southeastern OK as well, but top-end wind speeds may not reach criteria levels. These strong winds will gradually subside later this evening along with mostly clear sky. The cold air advection process will continue overnight with north winds near 10 to 15 mph allowing Tuesday morning temps dropping into the teens to lower 20s in eastern OK. The Tulsa metro will be near record lows along with bitterly cold single digit wind chills for a hours Tuesday morning.