Suspect In Deadly Gas Station Shooting Killed In Yukon Officer-Involved Shooting
A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting while officers were investigating a deadly robbery at a southwest Oklahoma City gas station, police said.
According to authorities, officers responded to robbery call about 2:20 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 12200 block of W Reno Avenue near N Czech Hall Road.
When officers arrived, they found 63-year-old Ross Garrett dead with apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect ran away before officers arrived.
Shortly after, police received a tip that the robbery suspect was at a home in the 10900 block of SW 33rd Street near S Sara Road and SW 29th Street.
When officers arrived at the home, Oklahoma City police Capt. Larry Withrow said the suspect opened fired at the officers using a handgun.
Officers returned fire and killed the suspect. The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Justin Anderson, police said.
Police said three other people were inside the home when the officer-involved shooting took place.
The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave. They were identified as Sgt. Kelly Cassidy, seven-year veteran of the department, and Sgt. Travis Vernier, six-year veteran of the department.
No other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.