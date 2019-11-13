News
Organizers Looking For Public Support For William's Route 66 Marathon
Wednesday, November 13th 2019, 9:08 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Williams Route 66 Marathon is coming up later this month and organizers are asking the public to play a big role this year.
Destiny Green joined News On 6 on Wednesday to explain how you can help cheer on the runners and how you can sign up to host a block party.
The marathon begins Saturday, Nov. 23rd in downtown Tulsa you can find more details at Route66Marathon.com