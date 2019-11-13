Tulsa Murder Suspect Says In Jailhouse Interview She Regrets Pulling the Trigger
TULSA, Oklahoma - A woman accused of killing her boyfriend at near Admiral and 129th East Avenue at the East Central Village Apartments said she regrets her actions.
During a jailhouse interview, Maria Barrett shared the details of what she said happened Friday morning.
"I said, 'Josh, go.' And I just, I pulled the trigger,” Barrett said.
She said she turned Joshua Floyd down for sex, then he broke her coffee table and left her apartment. She said she locked the door, but Floyd came to her back door, and started kicking it. Barrett said she shot him through the door above the peephole.
“I waited about a minute or so and then I opened the back door and then I’m like, 'Oh my [expletive] God, what did I just do?"
She said she was thinking of her three-year-old son.
"I looked at it as if what if my kid was here? And he was doing this. And so, I protected my area, you know, like any mother would,” Barrett said.
"You could imagine 'what if?' a million different ways. It doesn't make it right,” Tulsa Police Sgt. Brandon Watkins said.
Watkins said Barrett did not call 911 but called her mother and family therapist instead. Police said Floyd went to the hospital in critical condition, and later died. Police also said there were no signs of forced entry, or of an assault.
"I don't call the cops, I'm not like that. You know? Like I don't know, it's just not something that I've done,” Barrett said.
Barrett said she was in fear, but Watkins said this is a first degree murder case.
"When you look at all the evidence, it supported the charge we charged her with,” he said.
Barrett said all she could think about Friday morning was her son, who was not at the apartment.
"After I pulled the trigger, it's like I actually had my kid there,” she said. “I actually was like imaged [sic] my kid being there, and I look around to make sure that he's not and it's like woah, what did I just do? Like, holy hell, I cannot believe that really just happened."
When asked, Barrett said she regrets her actions.
"I regret it, most definitely. I really do. Like I could be at home with my kid, you know, with him right now. Playing, watching movies or doing whatever. But instead, I put myself in this situation."
Barrett will go before a judge Thursday. She had this message for Floyd’s family: "I just want to say that I’m dearly sorry for what I have done, and I hope that you guys can forgive me. I never meant to do this. God as my witness, I apologize."