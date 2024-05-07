Claremore Cancels School After Threat Made To Nearby Business; Police Say No Device Found

Claremore Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday after a threat was made to a business near one of its campuses. The school did not specify the business but said they would be canceling school at all of their sites for May 7. They said the threat was not related to the school but the decision was made out of an "abundance of caution."

By: News On 6

According to school leaders, the Claremore Police Department is investigating a threat that was made to a business which is located near Will Rogers Junior High, Claremore High School, and Roosa Elementary. News On 6 has confirmed that the business that was threatened is Baker Hughes, a drilling company located across the street from the campus.

Claremore Police released the following update just before 11 a.m:

"At approximately 5 am, Claremore Police were notified of a bomb threat at Baker Hughes. Baker Hughes administration evacuated the building and the building has been checked for suspicious items or packages. Additionally, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Police Department bomb dogs checked the property and no devices were located. Claremore Police Department is actively investigating this incident.

Due to Baker Hughes close proximity to Claremore Public Schools facilities, and out of an abundance of caution, School administrators have closed all campuses for today.

There is no known threat at this time and all traffic may return to normal flow.

Claremore Public Schools and Baker Hughes will return to normal operations as their respective administrations deem necessary, please refer to the individual entity for this information."

School Leaders said that busses will still run and pick up children at their stops. Those children will be delivered to the Claremore Enrollment Center at 101 W. 11th Street. Parents can pick students up at that location and are asked to have identification for the pickup procedures.

"Dear Zebra families:

The Claremore Police Department is currently investigating a threat at a business near WRJH, CHS and Roosa Elementary that presents hazardous conditions in the area. While this matter is not school-related, it could impact our school and our neighborhood.

Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling school at all our sites.

Buses will run their regular routes to pick up children at their stops. Those children will be delivered to the Claremore Enrollment Center. You can be picked up at 101 W. 11th Street. Please have identification for the pickup procedures.

Safety is our greatest priority, and the CPD needs more time to investigate this threat. We appreciate the support and guidance of local law enforcement to protect our students and staff as they navigate this difficult situation."