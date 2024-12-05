OHP: Man, Woman Killed In Bristow Pursuit Crash Identified

Authorities have identified the man and woman killed in a crash during a pursuit last week.

By: News On 6

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the two people killed following a fatal crash during a pursuit on Highway 16 on Nov. 25.

OHP said Crystal Price and Dario Hendrix died in the crash near 321st West Avenue.

Mannford Police said officers pulled over Price and Hendrix for a traffic violation but they drove away.

Troopers got involved and used a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop the car and Price and Hendrix died in the crash.

Records show Hendrix was convicted in Creek County in May of misdemeanor assault on a police officer, obstruction of officers and other charges.

Previous: 2 Killed In Crash Following Police Pursuit On Highway 16 Near Bristow