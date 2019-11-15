Tulsa Man Sentenced For Stealing Over $360,000 From Employer
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for stealing $368,329.61 from his employer.
Ernest Everette Howard, 49, sentenced to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for wire fraud.
“White-collar crime corrupts the economic welfare of businesses and communities. Mr. Howard’s embezzlement scheme undermined the mission of his employer as he abused his position of trust. Now, he is headed to federal prison to account for his crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Howard was employed as a controller at the Tulsa offices of an international company from 2017 to his termination in January 2019. Prosecutors say he fraudulently padded his own paychecks with unauthorized bonuses and automobile allowances.
The court further ordered Howard to pay $368,329.61 in restitution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office Asset Forfeiture Section has secured assets from Howard in the approximate amount of $130,000, to be applied to the restitution owed to the victim company, and the Office’s Financial Litigation Unit will pursue the remaining restitution owed.