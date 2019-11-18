Mild Monday Before Rain Chances Return
Mild weather remains early this week before rain chances return. Highs this afternoon will be nearing the mid to upper 60s along with periods of high clouds.
The pattern remains from the northwest this morning but will quickly change to the southwest with a strong wave approaching the region by midweek with increasing rain and thunder chances. A closed low across the southwestern U.S. will eject and weaken as it moves across the plains by Wednesday before another system arrives Thursday into Friday with more showers and a cold snap. The net result will be increasing precipitation chances Wednesday into Thursday before the system exits the state early Friday morning. As it appears now, the weekend looks dry.
Temperatures are cold this morning across far eastern OK and western Arkansas with readings into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Closer to the metro, temps are starting in the upper 30s and lower 40s. This will result in afternoon highs in the lower 60s across far eastern OK and into the upper 60s from the metro westward. A fast-moving wave will be influencing the area today with high clouds, but sunshine should filter through from the metro westward with more midlevel clouds across far eastern OK.
Several waves will approach the area for the middle of the week. The first thing we’ll experience as the first wave nears will be gusty winds during the day Wednesday as pressure falls across the front range of the Rockies resulting in gusty south winds developing Wednesday. This process will also begin importing southerly moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into eastern OK resulting in scattered showers or some thunder moving across the part of the area Wednesday. Our chances will remain into Thursday and Friday as the main trough nears the state with another chance for showers or storms along with colder weather arriving Friday. As the main trough begins to eject away from the state, colder air aloft will move across far northern OK and southern Kansas late Friday. Most of the precipitation will be exiting the area Friday morning to midday before any wintry impacts would occur. Colder air will last through Saturday before moderating Sunday.
The pattern should remain active and could bring another system across the state for the middle of next week.
Alan Crone