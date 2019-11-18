Several waves will approach the area for the middle of the week. The first thing we’ll experience as the first wave nears will be gusty winds during the day Wednesday as pressure falls across the front range of the Rockies resulting in gusty south winds developing Wednesday. This process will also begin importing southerly moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into eastern OK resulting in scattered showers or some thunder moving across the part of the area Wednesday. Our chances will remain into Thursday and Friday as the main trough nears the state with another chance for showers or storms along with colder weather arriving Friday. As the main trough begins to eject away from the state, colder air aloft will move across far northern OK and southern Kansas late Friday. Most of the precipitation will be exiting the area Friday morning to midday before any wintry impacts would occur. Colder air will last through Saturday before moderating Sunday.