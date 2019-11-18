Hall was shot and died, according to police. Another man was taken to the hospital after he was grazed by a bullet.

Police don't believe Moment killed Hall, but they said he was part of a robbery that led to the man's death.

Police said they are continuing to identify more witnesses and possible suspects in Hall's death. Detectives are still looking for a white Dodge truck with chrome trim.

Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you know anything about the crime.