Tulsa Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Shooting Death
A man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a shootout in Tulsa. Tulsa Police identified the homicide victim as Montevion Hall. They say Phillip Moment Jr. has been charged with murder in connection to Hall's death.
Moment is behind bars.
Tulsa police said they received several calls about people in two cars chasing each other - and firing shots at each other - on November 16. It started near Norvell Park and ended a couple of blocks away near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street.
Hall was shot and died, according to police. Another man was taken to the hospital after he was grazed by a bullet.
Police don't believe Moment killed Hall, but they said he was part of a robbery that led to the man's death.
Police said they are continuing to identify more witnesses and possible suspects in Hall's death. Detectives are still looking for a white Dodge truck with chrome trim.
Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS if you know anything about the crime.