Amber & Brooks In the Kitchen: Spiced Pecan Monkey Bread
Our favorite radio duo, Amber & Brooks are dishing out some new delicious Thanksgiving recipes.
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon allspice
- 2 (16.3-oz.) cans refrigerated biscuits
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and spray Bundt pan with baker’s cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine sugar and allspice. Cut and separate biscuits into fourths. Add to bowl and toss until well coated.
In a separate bowl, mix melted butter, brown sugar, and vanilla. Stir in pecans.
Pour half the pecan mixture into the bottom of the Bundt pan. Fill the pan with coated biscuit pieces and then top with the remaining half of the pecan mixture.
Bake for 30 minutes, or until cooked through. Let cool for 10 minutes then transfer to serving tray.