News
More Than 5% Of Oklahomans Now Have Medical Marijuana Cards
TULSA, Oklahoma - We're getting a new look at just how many Oklahomans have signed up for medical marijuana cards since cannabis was legalized in the Sooner State. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority says more than 200-thousand people now have their cards.
That's more than 5 percent of the state's population.
Tax receipts show medical marijuana sales passed $258 million through October.
There are about 1,600 operating dispensaries in Oklahoma.