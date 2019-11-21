Colorado School District Closes Due To Contagious Virus
A number of Colorado schools are closed Thursday for cleaning after an outbreak of a contagious virus.
All 46 schools in the Mesa school district have been closed for the rest of the week as the county deals with a "norovirus-like" outbreak.
The closure means that the district's nearly 22,000 students are out of class for the rest of this week and next for Thanksgiving.
Norovirus is highly contagious and can spread quickly in settings where people come in close contact with each other.
The Air Force Academy was forced to reschedule events after 400 cadets reported illness as well.
Officials said the main symptom is vomiting lasting between 12-24 hours.
You may remember earlier this week we told you about a virus outbreak that prompted the Anderson School district--near Sand Springs--to close for the rest of the week.
It's not confirmed yet, but some suspect norovirus could be the cause of those closures as well.