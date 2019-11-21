News
WATCH: Tulsa Co. Sheriff's Office Investigates Sperry Ranch Break-In's
SPERRY, Oklahoma - Tulsa County deputies are investigating two separate break-ins at a Sperry ranch that happened within 48 hours of each other.
The owner said the first night he noticed blankets and medicine for his horses missing. He said their were pieces of a gate the thieves took with them as well.
"We didn't sleep very much last night," Robert Baker said.
Baker said the men stole more things, such as panels that keep his horses from getting out. Surveillance video shows two people grabbing anything they could.
Baker hopes someone will recognize the men and call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.