Closing Arguments Begin For Man Convicted Of Killing Tecumseh Police Officer
Closing arguments begin Friday in the sentencing phase for the man who killed a Tecumseh police officer.
Byron Shepard shot and killed Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney after a traffic stop in 2017.
Shepard's attorneys called his family and friends to testify Thursday, including his daughter.
They said he should be spared from the death penalty. However, Tecumseh's Police Chief, J.R. Kidney, said Shepard is not the one who deserves a second chance.
"When I hear that kind of testimony, I go back to that night; and, I think you know Justin would love to have another chance. Justin would have love still to be a police officer and continue his career in law enforcement. But that was cut short by Byron Shepard, so who deserves what?" Kidney said. "We're going to leave that up to the jury."
There could be a verdict by the end of Friday.