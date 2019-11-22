Sand Springs Police Holding Class To Help Business Owners Understand Constitutional Carry Law
Sand Springs police will be holding a class to help business owners figure out the new constitutional carry law could affect them and their daily operations Nov. 26 at the Billie A. Hall Safety Center.
"What does it mean? What is being affected by it?" Chamber of Commerce President Kristen Cepak said. "I've had to give them the answer that I really don't know and I'm going to the class to learn as well."
It's been three weeks since Oklahoma's law took effect, and Sand Springs business owners still have questions.
Cepak said she has a lot to learn too, which is why she said she and the police department put together the class specifically for business owners.
"You can read about it all day long, you can pull up every article you can, but sometimes actually talking to a police officer and understanding what the law means and how they're going to react to it is very important for them to know," she said.
Captain Todd Enzbrenner said they're not conducting this class because there's any reason for concern, but they do want to stay ahead of the pack and make sure everyone knows exactly what their rights are.
"It's been a few weeks since it's been enacted, and we haven't really seen a huge issue with it, which is what we assumed all along," he said.
"The whole point of it is to give business owners in town the facts on the law, what they can and cannot do as business owners," Enzbrenner continued. "They can make an informed decision on how they want to do things."
The class is at 10 a.m. and Billie A. Hall Safety Center is located at 602 W. Morrow Rd.