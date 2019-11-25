If you’re staying home in Oklahoma for Thanksgiving, you’ll want to make indoor plans. It looks like we’re in for a soggy Turkey Day. Rain will move in from the southwest early Thanksgiving morning, with showers likely for a good portion of the day. We’ll stay chilly as well with temperatures only in the lower 40s.



We’ll have yet another mood swing in the weather by Black Friday, though! Strong south winds kick in on Friday, quickly shoving warm and humid air back into Green Country with highs back in the 60s. But you’ll still need the rain gear to head out for any Black Friday shopping, as additional showers and storms are possible. That’s followed by – guess what? – yet another dive in temperatures for the weekend. Buckle up, it’s gonna be a wild ride this week!