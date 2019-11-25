Mild Monday Weather Ahead Of A Roller Coaster Holiday Week
We’re getting Thanksgiving week off to a gorgeous start, but get ready for some major weather mood swings over the coming week!
Sunshine and light winds will continue today, giving us a picture perfect Monday. We’ll see highs back in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon! Enjoy today’s calm weather, because things get quite active after this.
As winds become southwesterly and gusty on Tuesday, we’ll see some big-time warmth kick in. Highs will surge all the way into the 70s Tuesday afternoon! But be aware that our fire danger threat will also be very high on Tuesday thanks to warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity. Please refrain from outdoor burning on Tuesday.
WARN Radar
Our first big temperature mood swing of the week arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, as strong northwest winds on the back side of this system usher in much chillier air. Temperatures will take a big nosedive as we go from the 70s for highs on Tuesday to lower 50s for highs on Wednesday. Thankfully, it’ll be a fairly calm day if you’re traveling around Oklahoma on Wednesday. But things get messy after that.
If you’re staying home in Oklahoma for Thanksgiving, you’ll want to make indoor plans. It looks like we’re in for a soggy Turkey Day. Rain will move in from the southwest early Thanksgiving morning, with showers likely for a good portion of the day. We’ll stay chilly as well with temperatures only in the lower 40s.
We’ll have yet another mood swing in the weather by Black Friday, though! Strong south winds kick in on Friday, quickly shoving warm and humid air back into Green Country with highs back in the 60s. But you’ll still need the rain gear to head out for any Black Friday shopping, as additional showers and storms are possible. That’s followed by – guess what? – yet another dive in temperatures for the weekend. Buckle up, it’s gonna be a wild ride this week!
I hope you have a great Monday, Green Country! You can follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!