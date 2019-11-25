Mother Speaks Out After Tulsa Man Charged With Child Sexual Abuse
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is charged with child sexual abuse, and the mother of one of his alleged victims spoke exclusively to News On 6.
The mother requested to remain anonymous to protect her 13-year-old daughter. She said she would've been heartbroken if anyone violated her daughter, but said she's known Lawrence Morey for more than 20 years. That's why she said she was so shocked when her daughter told her Morey had exposed himself to her.
"If something like this happened to my daughter, he's the one I would go to about it," the woman said.
She said her daughter was at Morey's house with a friend when he texted her and asked if she could keep a secret. Her daughter responded, "No."
Later that same evening, she said her daughter woke up to see Morey standing near her, exposing himself. The girl immediately told her mother, who reported it to police.
"My first initial reaction was like no, this can't be, this can't be true," the mom said. "I mean, I believed her, I knew she wasn't lying."
Morey is now in the Tulsa County Jail for child sexual abuse for a different case involving a different little girl the woman also knows.
"I wish bad things on him, but then I feel bad for feeling that way," the mom said. "Because I loved him for so long."
The mother said it was her daughter's experience that encouraged this girl and her family to come forward.
"He's a predator, and he needs to be locked away where he can't hurt anyone ever again," she said.
The mom said Morey has denied all the allegations against him, and of course, he's innocent unless proven guilty. His next court date is in December.