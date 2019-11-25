With the turn of the millennium, News On 6 ventured into the live competition and reality programming. Survivor debuted in 2000. It even featured Oklahoman Scout Lee, who came in third on Vanuatu in 2003. The following year, KOTV debuted its own singing competition show "Gimme the Mike!" Over five seasons, a panel of three judges and voters helped choose the best singer in Green Country. Monieka Jones won in 2005.