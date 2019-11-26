Investigators To Search In Picher For Remains Of Welch Girls Kidnapped in 1999
TULSA, Oklahoma - On Tuesday, investigators will be going back to Picher, Oklahoma in Ottawa County as the search continues for the remains of two Welch girls who have been missing since 1999.
Investigators are focusing their attention on an open shaft in the Picher area, where the girls' remains may have been dropped.
Tuesday's search is only to asses the integrity of the shaft and to help them decide if they can search it in the future.
Investigators are working with experts who specialize in mine searches to try and help them locate the girls' remains.
Three men are accused of killing Ashley Freeman's parents in December 1999 and then kidnapping Ashley Freeman and her friend Lauria Bible. Only one of those three suspects is still alive: Ronnie Busick.
Busick is currently in prison, and said he has no idea where the girls' remains are and denies any role in their deaths.
Tuesday's search begins at 11 a.m.