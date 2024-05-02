Payne County Residents Witness Tornado Touch Down Near Stillwater Airport

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down a few miles Northwest of the Stillwater airport Saturday afternoon.

By: Katie Eastman

-

During Oklahoma’s tornado outbreak on April 27, a Payne County resident said she saw an EF-0 tornado.

“The volunteer fire department came by,” Renee Reed said.

In the video it’s hard to see if you don’t know what you’re looking for, but Renee Reed knows what happened to the snapped and flattened trees across from her home because she saw a tornado cause the damage.

“We were watching the news, and the wall cloud came over the edge of the tree back here. And as soon as the funnel hit just on the other side of the trees, there’s a creek bed there and so that’s when we went into the shelter there,” said Reed.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado touched down a few miles Northwest of the Stillwater airport Saturday afternoon.

The alarms sounded across town, but Renee’s family and her neighbor David Vitek said they had the real thing as their warning.

“I seen it down in my alfalfa field and I thought it was time for me to go to the storm shelter,” said Vitek.

The tornado took out a lot of trees and a part of the roof on David’s Barn. But homes are intact and aside from a scare, people are OK.

“No big deal, it’s just one of them things,” Vitek said.