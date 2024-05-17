Teen In Custody, Accused Of Firing Gun Near Rooster Days Festival In Broken Arrow

No one was hurt in this incident, but people at the festival could hear the shots and that's when officers jumped into action, police said.

-

A teenager is in custody after firing a gun near the Rooster Days Festival on Thursday night, according to Broken Arrow Police.

Police said this all started with a group of teenagers who were at Rooster Days, and then made their way over to the Carlisle Apartments, which is a street over to the east.

Officers said they believe those teens got into a fight and one of them fired shots into the air.

No one was hurt, but people at the festival could hear the shots and that's when officers jumped into action, police said.

Police said they were able to take the teen who fired the shots into custody and confiscate the stolen gun that was used.

Captain Josh McCoy said in his 12 years in Broken Arrow, he's never experienced anything like this at Rooster Days.

He asks that parents know what their kids are up to if they plan on attending the festival this weekend.

"While this is a very unfortunate event we had, we ask parents please know what your kids are doing this weekend if they are going to attend. Know who they are hanging out with. Be in contact with them," Capt. McCoy said.

There will continue to be a heavy police presence at the festival and everything is scheduled to go on as planned, police said.