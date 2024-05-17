Firefighters Battle Heavy Flames Overnight At Tulsa Apartment Complex

The fire happened at the Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments. This complex is vacant after the fire department ordered tenants to move out back in 2021 due to unsafe living conditions.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Firefighters battled a large fire Thursday night at a vacant apartment complex near 61st and Memorial.

The fire happened at the Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments. This complex is vacant after the fire department ordered tenants to move out back in 2021 due to unsafe living conditions.

Firefighters said they got a call about the fire just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. They said they found heavy flames and smoke coming from the second floor.

The complex has been fenced off and has active security on site so no one should be coming or going, firefighters said.

However, Andy Little with Tulsa Fire said crews found bedding in one of the units and think it could have been from someone who is homeless and seeking shelter.

Little said crews have been using the building recently to train for different scenarios they might find in the field.

"If there was a fire here what would our main priorities be? Where would we find our water supply? What are our main concerns? Will our pre-connects reach where we need to go or would we extend them? They just try to go through every scenario that they might face to make sure they can save lives and protect property," Little said.

Firefighters said they did have a large response due to the size of the complex. The cause of this fire is under investigation.