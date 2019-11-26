Renovations Continue At Tulsa's Legendary Church Studio
TULSA, Oklahoma - Renovations continue at the legendary Church Studio in Tulsa as the owners plan on turning it back into a recording studio.
A lot of progress has been made in such a short time and one of the owners said the construction crew is in the process of finishing up concrete work.
This iconic building has served many purposes over the years but when it's all said and done, it will once again become a recording studio like it was when it was owned by Leon Russell back in the 70s.
Architect Chris Lilly said the crew has come across a few aging-related issues during construction, such as moisture and cracking in the permastone. They've been fixing a lot of those problems, and Lilly said a lot of these seemingly small issues are crucial as they update this building.
"There's a lot of TLC that's needed to bring it back, whether it's freshening up walls, getting insulation into formerly uninsulated wall assembly." said Lilly.
The architecture firm said the new addition should be finished by summer of 2021.