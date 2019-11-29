Oklahoma Game Wardens Concerned Over New Technology For Hunters
TULSA, Oklahoma - Deer gun season is well underway in Oklahoma and the use of new technology is creating new challenges when it comes to dealing with poaching.
This is the first year that hunters can do almost everything online.
E-check in of harvested deer has been around for a while, but this is the first year hunters can access their license online.
It makes the process easier for hunters, but it's also causing some new concerns for game wardens.
Wardens said some people are harvesting deer, and then buying licenses online after the fact, which is still illegal.
They're cracking down on that kind of poaching.
Game wardens said people trying to take advantage of the new system could face harsh fines.
They could amount to thousands of dollars depending on the situation.
"When people buy a license after killing the deer, they've killed the deer without a license, and that could cost several thousand dollars," said Tulsa County Game Warden Brandon Fulton. "You could lose your hunting privileges for several years. It's just not worth the gamble."
Game wardens said it's important for hunters to buy licenses and tags, since that's the only way the state wildlife department is funded
More than 100,000 hunters are expected to hunt during deer gun season, which ends December 8th.
The wildlife department estimates the season generates $600 million for Oklahoma's economy each year.