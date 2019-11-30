Wreaths Across America Seeks Support To Honor Veterans In Broken Arrow
On this last night of November, a mission is underway to raise money to lay wreaths at veterans' graves in Broken Arrow.
Last year, Wreaths Across America placed more than 18 million memorial wreaths at graves around the world.
There are only a few days left to donate for this year’s ceremony at Floral Haven Cemetery.
At this point, there are still thousands of veterans that'll be left without wreaths.
There are more than 9,000 veterans who are buried at Floral Haven Cemetery.
In just a couple weeks, Wreaths Across America and the Civil Air Patrol's Starbase Composite Squadron will place wreaths at their graves.
"We do this not just for those that have passed on, but also for the living, and for the families, so those families know the names will never be forgotten," Linda Siegmann with the Civil Air Patrol said.
Buying one wreath for a veteran is a $15 donation. So far, the groups have raised enough to lay wreaths at more than 1,100 graves.
That means there are still 8,000 veterans at Floral Haven who will go without their own wreath.
"If we had a benefactor that came in and donated another 8,000 wreaths for all of the veterans at floral haven I would be elated," Siegmann said.
Linda Siegmann with the Civil Air Patrol said in all the years they've put wreaths out at the cemetery, they've never raised enough to have the decoration at all 9,000 graves.
They're hoping that changes before the deadline, which is in just two days.
The ceremony is held at the exact same time all around the world December 14.
"We have representatives for each military branch, including Coast Guard and Merchant Marines, and also lay a POW wreath. We'll do that and then everybody goes out and lays the wreaths, and we try to make sure and cover the ones that don't have decorations already," Siegmann said.
If you’d like to make a donation, click here.