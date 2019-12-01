Details, Plans Coming Together For Tulsa Premium Outlets In Jenks
After years of talks, the plans are coming together for an outlet mall in Jenks.
It's called the 'Tulsa Premium Outlets,' but the discussion now is at Jenks City Hall.
They're going over the planned layout for the project, that spells out the size of it, how tall the buildings can be, and where all those shoppers will be parking.
This is what 'Tulsa Premium Outlets' could look like after construction is expected to finish in 2021. The plans include just over 400,000 square feet of space for stores.
It will be built; just south of the Creek Turnpike on the west side of the river, not far from the Oklahoma Aquarium.
Details from the plat documents, unanimously approved by the Jenks Planning Commission, list the more nitty-gritty engineering details.
Included though, is a plaza area for entertainment, with the potential for live music and other events. There's also a plan for a trail system to connect to the river trail.
A representative for Simon Outlets told councilors last month "we're very excited to be here in Jenks."
With councilors saying, "It's been a labor of love for a lot of people around here for a number of years that stuck with the vision for that property."
The plans are up for approval Monday night at the Jenks City Council. The meeting starts at 7.