Tulsa Police Investigate Shooting Near Mobile Home Park
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot the evening of Dec. 2.
According to police, the shooting took place near a mobile home park near North 129th East Ave. and East Admiral Place.
Police said two people were in a dispute inside one of the mobile homes before shots were fired. According to police, the homeowner said her son invited two people into their home. Police said she heard arguing coming from her son's room and then a gun shot.
According to police, the person shot collapsed in the parking area outside of the mobile home and the suspect, Dwayne Knighten, ran towards the Flying J convenient store.
According to police, the clerk noticed the Knighten inside the store acting "very nervous." Police said Knighten's phone was recovered at the Flying J.
Officers said they are using field officers, helicopters, and a K-9 officer to search for the Knighten.
The victim was taken to a hospital.