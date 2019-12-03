Tulsa Police Search For Possible Suspects After Fight, Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for several people after a shooting near the Meadowbrook Country Club near 81st Street and Mingo.
Tulsa Police said there was a fight at a home near the country club just before 7 p.m. Monday night, and the fight somehow took them all to the Meadowbrook property.
Officers said several people started firing shots at a truck at the country club, while the victims were in the truck.
The driver of the truck told police he had to ram the shooter's vehicle and then lost control and crashed into a tree.
Police did not say if any of the victims were hurt.
Police said the victims could identify at least one of the shooters and said it was an 18-year old student at Jenks High School. That person's name has not been released.
Police said they are still searching for him and any other shooters involved.
Right now, it's not clear what caused the fight at the home before the shooting.