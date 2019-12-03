The data for next week has taken a substantial turn into a colder pattern, yet specific details will more than likely change some over the next few days. The upper air flow will bring several cold fronts near the state by the middle of next week while a large portion of the nation will be experiencing another arctic air intrusion. The leading edge of this colder air will briefly arrive near the state Tuesday but will be more noticeable behind a midweek cold front bringing another temperature drop across the state for the latter half of next week.



Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.



Have a super great day!



Alan Crone

KOTV