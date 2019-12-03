Northeast Oklahoma To See Slightly Warmer Weather Soon
TULSA, Oklahoma - South winds return today for the morning hours before a weak frontal boundary passes by midday bringing northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph across the area. Daytime highs should climb into the upper 50s across northern OK and some lower 60s to our west along with a sunshine-cloud mix.
The winds will quickly move back from the south Wednesday morning into Thursday bringing daytime highs into the lower 60s both afternoons. A fast-moving shortwave will move across the central plains Thursday morning through midday and bring a surface low across the state by the afternoon and evening producing a few scattered showers. The data is trending drier this morning, but we’ll continue with our mentions of precipitation for this forecast update. Amounts would be relatively light and limited instability will keep the mentions of thunder mostly across southeastern Oklahoma.
We’ll briefly experience another cold snap Friday with lows near the upper 20s and highs near 50 for the afternoon highs, but pleasant weather will quickly return across the region this weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday. Shopping weather this weekend will not be negatively impacted by any weather conditions. And the numerous high school football state championship games will also be in good shape.
Another system will near the state Sunday night into Monday, but a consensus of model data will keep any mentions of shower activity very low. Temperatures will drop a few degrees Monday.
The data for next week has taken a substantial turn into a colder pattern, yet specific details will more than likely change some over the next few days. The upper air flow will bring several cold fronts near the state by the middle of next week while a large portion of the nation will be experiencing another arctic air intrusion. The leading edge of this colder air will briefly arrive near the state Tuesday but will be more noticeable behind a midweek cold front bringing another temperature drop across the state for the latter half of next week.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone
KOTV