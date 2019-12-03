The White House shrugged off the report, saying it read like the "ramblings of a basement blogger."

"At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump," White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. "This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations. Chairman Schiff's report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing."

In their companion report released Monday, House Republicans defended the president's dealings with Ukraine and accused Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election. The 110-page report written by Republican staffers argued that the evidence collected does not support the allegations at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

"The Democrats' impeachment inquiry is not the organic outgrowth of serious misconduct; it is an orchestrated campaign to upend our political system," it said. "The Democrats are trying to impeach a duly elected President based on the accusations and assumptions of unelected bureaucrats who disagreed with President Trump's policy initiatives and processes."

Both the Democratic and Republican reports were published ahead of the Judiciary Committee's first public hearing with legal experts, which will take place on Wednesday. Lawmakers will hear from four constitutional law experts about the history of impeachment and what constitutes an "impeachable offense." Republicans on the Judiciary Committee demanded the addition of other witnesses to showcase a "wider array of perspectives regarding impeachment."