Police: 2 Men Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said two men are in the hospital after a double shooting at a apartment complex near Apache and North Trenton.
Police said witnesses told them there was some sort of a confrontation in front of one of the apartment buildings which led to the shooting.
Officers said they were at the Town Square Apartment complex on another call just after 11 p.m Thursday night when they heard gun shots.
As they were driving out, they said a woman was yelling out of a window saying someone had been shot. That's when officers found two men both shot in the torso in two different apartments.
Officers said they found several shells in a stairwell outside one of the apartments.
EMSA took both men to the hospital.
Police are still looking for the shooter.
If you have any information that can help detectives call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.